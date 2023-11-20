This interactive website shows dinosaurs that roamed your neighborhood

This interactive website shows dinosaurs that roamed your neighborhood

By Sanjana Shankar

Ancient Earth offers a 3D view of Earth

Curious about the dinosaurs that roamed your neighborhood millions of years ago? This interactive website, called Ancient Earth, lets you explore the history of our planet. The site offers a 3D view of Earth, showcasing its evolution from 750 million years ago to the present day. It was developed by Ian Webster, a Senior Manager at Discord. Users can enter any town or city to see its geographical location throughout history and learn about nearby fossils.

750mn years ago, New York was part of supercontinent Rodinia

Take a trip back in time with Ancient Earth, using New York City as an example. The website transports you to the Cryogenian Period, 750 million years ago, when Earth was potentially covered in glaciers. At that time, NYC was situated near the center of the massive supercontinent Rodinia, which made up most of Earth's landmass. Fossils discovered near NYC include the two-legged dinosaur Grallator from the Cretaceous Period and the Pteranodon, a winged creature from the Late Cretaceous.

You can also see where the first insects emerged

Initially created for The Dinosaur Database, known as the "internet's largest dinosaur database," in 2018, Ancient Earth utilizes GPlates software to bring its interactive globe to life. This software allows users to manipulate Earth's plate tectonics across various time periods. Users can "travel" to significant milestones in Earth's history, like the emergence of green algae, the first insects, or dinosaurs. Ancient Earth not only delivers an entertaining educational experience but also puts the enormity of geological time into perspective.