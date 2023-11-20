Samsung Galaxy S24 series to debut on January 17

The new lineup will be up for grabs from January 30

Samsung's highly anticipated flagship Galaxy S24 lineup, which will include S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, is set to make its global debut on January 17, 2024. Pre-orders for the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra will kick off on January 18. Those who pre-order can expect to get their hands on the Galaxy S24 devices between January 26 and January 30. General sales for the Galaxy S24 series will start on January 30.

Expected specifications for Galaxy S24 and S24+

The S24 and S24+ are expected to feature a Full-HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They could offer up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy or Exynos 2400 chipset, depending on the market. The handsets will sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP sensors. Up front, a 12MP snapper is expected. The S24 range is likely to boot Android 14-based OneUI 6.

Expected specifications for Galaxy S24 Ultra

The S24 Ultra could get a titanium frame with a 144Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x LTPO display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Made for Galaxy chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 2TB storage. The handset will offer a quad rear camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP periscope lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. A 12MP camera will be stacked up front.

Galaxy S24 launch event and pricing

The Galaxy S24 series launch event is said to be scheduled for January 17, 2024, in San Jose, California, US. The S24 series may follow a similar pricing structure to the S23 series, with the S24 starting at $900 (about Rs. 75,000), the S24+ at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 83, 400), and the S24 Ultra at $1,200 (nearly Rs. 1 lakh). The flagship S24 range will come with generative AI features to take on Google's Pixel 8 range.