Nothing unveils Android 14-based update for Phone (2): Check features

By Sanjana Shankar 10:15 am Oct 12, 202310:15 am

The beta version of the new update is currently available for access

Nothing has unveiled its latest smartphone operating system, Nothing OS 2.5, which is based on Android 14. Per the company, the latest update marks the most significant change since the launch of Nothing OS 2.0, which debuted with the Nothing Phone (2) in July. The new version combines features from Android 14 and adds extra enhancements to boost the overall user experience.

New features and improvements in Nothing OS 2.5

With Nothing OS 2.5, users can look forward to a range of new features and improvements. These include a fresh monochrome color theme, a revamped Quick Settings layout with Nothing earbuds icons, and a redesigned widgets library interface for better clarity. The update also introduces a new screenshot editor and menu with advanced editing capabilities, a handy three-finger swipe shortcut for capturing screenshots, and additional lock screen shortcut options like QR code scanner, do not disturb, mute, and video camera.

The update brings an updated volume control interface

Additionally, the update introduces a new back gesture while using apps, and a revamped volume control interface with separate volume controls for ringtone and notification sounds. Nothing has added regional settings for customizing unit and number preferences and the power button can be customized to access a particular feature or app by double taps. Users can now hide apps on the Home Screen and app drawer and can view hidden icons by swiping right on the app drawer.

Customization and other enhancements

Nothing OS 2.5 offers a variety of customization options as well, among other enhancements. Users can now enjoy a streamlined joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customization page. The update also introduces a glass filter for wallpapers, giving your favorite backgrounds a unique look, and new solid color wallpapers for a better Home Screen appearance. The new photos widget allows users to display their favorite photos on both the phone's Home Screen and Lock Screen.

How to update to Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1

The Open Beta 1 of Nothing OS 2.5 is currently available exclusively for Nothing Phone (2) users. To update your device, make sure it's running on Nothing OS 2.0.3, then download the official apk and install it on your device. Next, head to Settings > System > Update to Beta version and tap on 'Check for the new version.' Keep up with the on-screen instructions to complete the update process.