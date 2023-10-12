Banned Twitch users can no longer watch streams

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Banned Twitch users can no longer watch streams

By Rishabh Raj 10:11 am Oct 12, 202310:11 am

Blocked users can still watch streams if they log out of their accounts (Photo credit: Twitch)

Twitch has launched a new anti-harassment feature, allowing streamers to block banned users from watching their streams. This places the power to block unwanted viewers squarely in the hands of the content creators. In the past, Twitch only offered tools to stop banned users from joining a stream's chat, but they could still watch the streams. This update is a response to community feedback and part of Twitch's ongoing efforts to tackle harassment on the platform.

2/5

Feature only applies to logged-in users

The anti-harassment tool is integrated with Twitch's blocking features, meaning that when a streamer blocks a user, they are automatically banned from watching streams. However, this only applies to users logged into their Twitch account. The platform doesn't currently support IP blocking, so blocked users can still watch streams if they log out of their accounts. Twitch plans to add features in the future to stop unwanted viewers from watching VODs, highlights, and clips.

3/5

Gradual rollout and future plans

Twitch is gradually rolling out the anti-harassment feature, so not all channel owners have access to it yet. The company hasn't provided a specific timeline for when all users will have access to the feature. Alongside this update, Twitch has been developing stronger moderation tools as part of a "layered" approach to safety. Last year, the platform introduced "Ban Evasion Detection" and banned list swaps to help fight harassment on the site.

4/5

Addressing targeted harassment on Twitch

Marginalized communities, especially Black and trans streamers, often face harassment on Twitch. Earlier this year, streamers urged the platform to crack down on hate raids with the campaign #TwitchDoBetter. Twitch Product VP Alison Huffman recognized that targeted harassment is a "forever problem" with no single solution. The company's goal is to create a comprehensive set of customizable tools for creators and their moderators to better handle harassment issues.

5/5

How to activate the feature?

This new feature, designed to improve the streaming experience, can be found within the Moderation Settings of the platform. To activate this feature, channel owners simply need to toggle the "stop banned users from viewing stream" setting on.