Hi-resolution renders reveal OnePlus 12 from all angles: Check design

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 06, 2023 | 07:33 pm 2 min read

The handset could be launched later this year (Photo credit: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice)

New high-resolution renders of OnePlus's upcoming 12 model have leaked, revealing the handset from all angles. The images come courtesy of MySmartPrice and noted tipster @OnLeaks. The handset will sport a punch-hole design up front while the rear side will be dominated by a circular camera unit, bearing an 'H' logo instead of 'Hasselblad' lettering. There will be four cut-outs at the rear with three housing camera lenses while the fourth one will likely be for a depth sensor.

The handset could offer a 32MP front-facing camera

The latest images also reveal that OnePlus 12 will not have a stainless steel bump underneath the camera module as previous CAD renders had suggested. It will feature a power button and alert slider on the right side, with volume keys on the left. The smartphone's camera system is said to comprise a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope lens. A 32MP selfie camera will be housed in the punch-hole cut-out on the display.

The smartphone could pack a 5,000mAh battery

The OnePlus 12 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which could launch in October. The device may offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. It could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which could support 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. It will boot Android 14.

OnePlus 12: Expected launch date

OnePlus 12 is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the OnePlus 11. The smartphone will first debut in China in December and make its way to the global market in January 2024. With its refined camera module, powerful chipset, and impressive display, the OnePlus 12 is poised to be a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market.

