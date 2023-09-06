GoPro Hero 12 Black debuts in India at Rs. 45,000

Technology

GoPro Hero 12 Black debuts in India at Rs. 45,000

Written by Rishabh Raj September 06, 2023 | 07:10 pm 2 min read

The camera is powered by the GP2 processor and uses a 1/1.9-inch sensor with an 8:7 aspect ratio (Photo credit: GoPro)

GoPro has unveiled its latest action camera, the Hero 12 Black, in India. The new model boasts several upgrades over its predecessor, including wireless audio recording, HDR support for 5.3K and 4K videos, and up to two times longer battery life with the Enduro battery. Pre-orders are now open, with availability starting September 13 through major online and offline retailers in India.

Enhanced stabilization and interval photo feature

The Hero 12 Black features HyperSmooth 6.0 with AutoBoost, offering improved stabilization by analyzing up to four times more data. It also supports 10-bit colors. A new Interval Photo feature allows users to take timed photos from 0.5 seconds up to 120 seconds. The camera is powered by the GP2 processor and uses a 1/1.9-inch sensor. The device has a 2.27-inch touch display at the back and a 1.4-inch non-touch display at the front.

Wireless audio recording feature introduced

One of the most significant upgrades in the GoPro Hero 12 Black is wireless audio recording. Users can connect Bluetooth headphones to the camera for audio recording, voice commands, and camera alerts. The GoPro Hero 12 Black is available for pre-order in India, with the standard variant priced at Rs. 45,000 and the Creators Edition, including the Media Mod, Light Mod, and Volta grip, priced at Rs. 65,000.

Share this timeline