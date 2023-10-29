Google Clock brings weather integration to Pixel 8 series

By Akash Pandey 01:38 pm Oct 29, 2023

The new ability may roll out to all users in the December Feature Drop

The latest Google Clock 7.6 update, initially introduced with Pixel Watch alarm sync, is now expanding its weather integration feature to the Pixel 8 series and devices with Android 14 QPR1. This integration is made possible through a system-level "Weather" service available on the Pixels running Android 14 or participating in QPR1 Beta. In the "Clock" tab, by selecting "Add local weather" and granting the required location permission, users can view the current temperature and daily high/low for any city.

A fullscreen forecast with alarm sound

With the updated Google Clock, users can now activate a fullscreen "Weather forecast" when their alarms sound. This display showcases current temperatures and conditions, a summary of what to anticipate later in the day (high/low), and a glimpse of the next day's weather. To dismiss the forecast, users can simply tap "OK thanks." Moreover, a new "Change temperature units" shortcut has been added to the bottom of the "Clock" subsection in Settings, enabling users to toggle between Fahrenheit and Celsius.

Erratic rollout for weather integration in Google Clock

The implementation of weather integration in Google Clock has experienced some inconsistencies. Initially appearing with QPR1 Beta 2 in early October, it was quickly removed server-side before gradually reappearing for select users. Presently, the feature is accessible on a wider range of devices, like the Pixel 8 series, Pixel Fold, and various other devices in the Beta Program. However, it remains unavailable on some Pixel phones or tablets. They can anticipate the feature to arrive with the December Feature Drop.