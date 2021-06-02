Google wants to make foldable Pixel, but needs Samsung's help

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 02:18 pm

Samsung Display could provide vital ingredients for Google’s foldable Pixel device

Samsung Display made waves at Display Week 2021 by showcasing three new foldable and rollable OLED display concepts. A new report suggests that the Korean company could be the vendor of choice for Google's rumored foldable Pixel phone. Samsung could purportedly lend the foldable Pixel the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology that debuted on the Galaxy Z Flip last year. Here are more details.

Details

Samsung has decided to start selling UTG to other companies

Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass

A report by Korea's ETNews suggested that Samsung has decided to sell its UTG technology to smartphone manufacturers other than Samsung Electronics. The report cited uncorroborated industry sources who claimed that Samsung's foldable OLED panel and UTG technology could be applied together in an upcoming Google-developed foldable smartphone. Samsung Display will reportedly start selling UTG panels to companies in the second half of 2021.

Confidence

Samsung believes its foldable smartphones can retain the competitive edge

Interestingly, after the first Galaxy Fold's plastic screen failed spectacularly, Samsung developed UTG. To date, it is the sole company, besides its supplier Dowoo Insys, that uses UTG screens. The company believes that it can retain the competitive edge with its foldable smartphones even if other manufacturers use UTG screens. GSMArena reported that Xiaomi and Huawei have also expressed interest in UTG.

Foldable Pixel

Samsung's UTG plans don't suggest when foldable Pixel may debut

Rumors claiming that Google is developing a foldable smartphone have been circulating for some time now. In fact, the most recent rumor stemmed from code spotted in Android 12 that indicated support for the foldable Pixel. However, Samsung's decision to start selling UTG technology to other companies doesn't provide any clarity regarding when the foldable Pixel device may make its first appearance.

Rumors

Samsung's UTG commercialization plans, foldable Pixel rumors remain uncorroborated

That said, the foldable Pixel smartphone and Samsung's decision to begin selling UTG to third parties remain uncorroborated rumors at best. There is no confirmation from either Samsung or Google regarding the aforementioned developments or collaboration for a foldable phone. However, this plan for commercializing UTG is reminiscent of how Samsung commercialized the Eastman Kodak-developed OLED technology now used by many smartphone makers.