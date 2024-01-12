Google makes U-turn, backs Right to Repair bill in US

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:38 pm Jan 12, 202403:38 pm

Google wants to shape regulatory policy pertaining to repairs

Google has backed a Right to Repair bill (SB 542) in Oregon, US, and released a white paper called "Google & Repairability." The white paper outlined "core principles" for lawmakers to consider when drafting regulations, stressing that "user safety should be a top priority." Google's latest move comes as a surprise considering it lobbied against the legislation in the state back in 2021.

Reason behind Google's change of heart

Google's actions in Oregon seem to be guided by a desire to shape regulatory policy pertaining to repairs, and not out of concern for customers. In the past, it opposed the HB21-1199 R2R bill in Colorado, as well as the AB 1163 in California. Now, the firm is claiming to have reaffirmed its support for 'Right to Repair' but its past actions indicate otherwise.

Design flexibility is paramount

Google's white paper contained a passage on "design flexibility." Here, it requested lawmakers not to hurt device manufacturers by implementing strict design codes. "Design-related policies for repair should focus on defining repairability outcomes rather than setting strict design standards," it said. Another item in the policy section titled "reasonable implementation period," called for regulations without disrupting existing manufacturing schedules. "Consumer electronics operate with lengthy product development timelines, often spanning years," Google claimed.

Google advocates for parts assemblies

The document highlighted the potential dangers of improper repairs, especially when using faulty parts or handling safety-critical components like lithium-ion batteries. Google suggested that original equipment manufacturers (OEM) supply parts assemblies instead of individual components to minimize injury risks. For example, the Pixel 8 Pro includes a "rear-facing camera assembly" and "rear case assembly," which simplifies installation.

Unfair anti-repair practices opposed

Google opposed "unfair anti-repair practices" like parts pairing and said it already provides a fingerprint calibration tool. The company also resisted being "required to provide any passwords, security codes or materials to override security features on devices," referring to its Repair Mode. Google believes the Oregon proposal "offers a compelling model for other states to follow" and favors standardized country-level regulations over fragmented approaches. They argue that phone repairability "empowers people by saving money on devices while creating less waste."