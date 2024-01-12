Weird gadget turns your tongue into a cursor for iPhone

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Weird gadget turns your tongue into a cursor for iPhone

By Akash Pandey 01:36 pm Jan 12, 202401:36 pm

The mouthware can help persons with disabilities

San Francisco-based accessibility start-up, Augmental, has unveiled a smart mouthware, called MouthPad, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). As the name suggests, this assistive device can transform your tongue into a mouse for your smartphone, laptop, or tablet, provided it should be placed on the roof of your mouth, first. Although the wearable is primarily designed for iOS interface navigation using Apple's Assistive Touch, it can also serve as a Bluetooth mouse for Windows, Linux, and Android devices.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

While tongue-operated controllers are not new, MouthPad stands out as one of the more refined and advanced choices available. Its compatibility with a diverse range of devices and apparent progress in the production phase suggest readiness for market release. Yet, whether the human tongue proves to be a suitable organ for computer interactions remains to be seen and can only be determined through prolonged real-world usage.

3/5

The mouthware is made from dental-grade resin

The MouthPad looks like a retainer, complete with a touchpad, battery, and Bluetooth radio. The company claims it is made from dental-grade resin, which is commonly found in dental aligners and bite guards. The device's battery is produced by Varta, a company that produces medical implant-grade batteries. Currently, it offers a battery life of about five hours, with Augmental planning to extend the duration to eight hours by March.

4/5

How to use it?

The MouthPad weighs nearly 7.5g and is 0.7mm thick, with the touchpad area being 5mm thick. Wear it on the right of your palette, and it'll sit surrounded by your upper teeth. On the connected iPhone, a cursor will appear to let you move, navigate through, and open apps/menus. Wearing the MouthPad allows users to speak, although they might experience a slight lisp similar to wearing regular retainers. Charging this wearable takes around an hour and a half.

5/5

Each MouthPad is individually 3D-printed

The MouthPad is already available for early access users, with general availability expected later this year. Each device is custom 3D-printed based on dental impressions provided by customers during the ordering process. Augmental also offers assistance with setup, calibration, and ongoing support.