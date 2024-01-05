Samsung, Tesla collaborate for SmartThings Energy integration: What it means

By Akash Pandey 12:24 pm Jan 05, 202412:24 pm

SmartThings Energy platform will connect to various Tesla products

Samsung is teaming up with Tesla to link SmartThings Energy with Tesla products like Powerwall home battery. This exciting collaboration is made possible by Tesla's open APIs. It will provide users with information about their energy production, storage, and usage. In addition, SmartThings Energy will be able to connect to Tesla's Solar Inverter, Wall Connector charging solutions, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Powerwall connection will be previewed at Samsung's booth during CES. Its wider release is expected in Q2 2024.

What is SmartThings Energy?

For those unaware, SmartThings Energy is Samsung's service within the SmartThings App. It helps keep a check on your home energy use from anywhere. SmartThings Energy can be used with a range of devices, including video doorbells, security cameras, outlets, smart lighting, smart plugs, and light switches. Samsung claims SmartThings Energy is the first to integrate with Tesla's API to enhance the residential energy experience. It will connect to several Tesla products, starting with the Powerwall home battery.

Collaboration will enhance residential energy experience

The SmartThings Energy integration with Tesla products supports Samsung's ultimate goal of creating more convenient, seamless home experiences for consumers. Chanwoo Park, EVP and Head of IoT Development Team of Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics, called the collaboration a "key milestone" in expanding their solution. Park said, "Tesla Energy's customers can now manage and monitor the power status of their homes through SmartThings Energy and Samsung devices in addition to the Tesla app, ensuring more access and connectivity."

Preparing for power disruptions with SmartThings Energy

SmartThings Energy can also sync with the Tesla app's Powerwall "Storm Watch" feature, helping users better prepare for power disruptions and outages. During extreme weather events like typhoons or heavy snowfall, users can receive alerts through SmartThings on their connected Samsung TVs and mobiles, as well as the Tesla app. Additionally, they can activate AI Energy Mode before and during power outages to extend the remaining backup energy stored in Tesla Powerwall.

It will be limited to select regions

SmartThings Energy connected to Tesla Powerwall is currently under development. Upon release, the service will be limited to countries where Tesla Powerwall is sold and SmartThings Energy is available.