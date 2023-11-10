Samsung might launch mid-range foldables in 2024 after Galaxy S24

By Akash Pandey 05:23 pm Nov 10, 202305:23 pm

It remains unclear whether the affordable Galaxy foldables would feature a flip-style or book-like foldable design. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung Newsroom)

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release mid-tier foldable smartphones in 2024, as per research firm TrendForce, which referenced supply chain insiders. This move would position Samsung alongside Motorola in providing more budget-friendly foldable devices. Samsung was the pioneer among major smartphone brands to launch a foldable phone, but its products have consistently been on the higher end of the price spectrum. By introducing mid-range foldable phones, the company aims to preserve its market share in this niche.

Such foldables are expected to make compromises

Mid-level Galaxy foldables are predicted to make certain trade-offs to achieve a more wallet-friendly price tag. These trade-offs might involve using mid-tier processors, forgoing wireless charging and water resistance, incorporating small exterior screens, and equipping average-quality cameras. A transition to a plastic construction instead of glass for a more affordable Flip or Fold is also expected. This strategy mirrors that of the TECNO Phantom V Flip and Motorola RAZR 2023, which debuted as mid-range foldable phones earlier this year.

Previous rumors of mid-range Galaxy folding phones

Rumors of a mid-tier Galaxy foldable have circulated before. In 2020, there were whispers of a Galaxy Fold FE (Fan Edition) model under development, but it never came to fruition. Some rumors are from August 2023 itself. While it's still unclear if Samsung will indeed launch mid-range Galaxy foldables in 2024, it appears to be a sensible progression for the company to maintain its market share in the expanding foldable phone sector.