Samsung Galaxy A05, A05s to launch in India next week

By Sanjana Shankar 04:45 pm Oct 09, 202304:45 pm

Both handsets are equipped with a 50MP primary camera

Samsung is set to launch its latest entry-level smartphones, the Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A05s, in India next week. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed that these new A-series devices will be priced under Rs. 15,000. The Galaxy A05, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, is expected to cost under Rs. 13,000. Both smartphones were announced in Malaysia in September. They will receive two Android version upgrades and four years of security updates.

Galaxy A05 and A05s: Display and connectivity

Both Samsung Galaxy A05 and Galaxy A05s have a 6.7-inch LCD panel, with the former offering HD+ resolution and the latter providing Full HD+ resolution. The A05 offers a 60Hz refresh rate, while the A05s supports a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of connectivity, both devices support dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 or 5.3 (A05s), a Type-C port, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo. The smartphones also include a 3.5mm audio jack. They run Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 Core.

Key specifications of Galaxy A05

The Samsung Galaxy A05 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with Mali G52 GPU and options for either 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. It offers 64GB or 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage with dedicated microSD card support. The handset has a 50MP primary rear camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an LED flash. It also gets an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Key features of Galaxy A05s

Samsung Galaxy A05s is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and an LED flash. Up front, there is a 13MP selfie camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Galaxy A05s and A05 are powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.