Amazon sale: Samsung's Watch 4 available under Rs. 8,000

By Sanjana Shankar 03:23 pm Oct 09, 2023

The smartwatch offers 40 hours of backup when Always-On Display is disabled

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is available at a significantly discounted price as part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Originally priced at Rs. 23,999, the 40mm version of this feature-packed smartwatch is currently listed at Rs. 9,999. SBI cardholders can enjoy an additional discount, bringing the price down to an incredible Rs. 7,991. This offer is perfect for those looking to purchase a high-quality smartwatch from a reputable brand like Samsung.

Key features of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 4 boasts a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED circular display with a resolution of 396x396 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. It features 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage, with 7.6 GB available for use. The device is powered by a 247mAh lithium-ion battery, providing up to 40 hours of backup when the Always On Display (AOD) feature is turned off. The smartwatch weighs approximately 26 grams.

Sensors and connectivity options

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 comes equipped with a variety of sensors, including an accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, gyro sensor, electrical heart sensor, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor. It runs on Samsung's Watch OS and is fueled by an Exynos W920 processor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi (2.4+5GHz), as well as location technologies such as GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo.

How to avail of the offer on Amazon

To snag this amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, simply visit the Amazon website or app and search for the product. Once you find the listing for the smartwatch at Rs. 9,999, proceed to checkout and apply the SBI card discount, if you are eligible, to further reduce the price to Rs. 7,991.