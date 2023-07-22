Technology

Acer Aspire Lite gets cheaper on Amazon: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey July 22, 2023 | 05:50 pm 2 min read

Acer Aspire Lite has a 180-degree rotating hinge (Photo credit: Acer)

Acer makes some of the best laptops. If you are looking for a day-to-day companion for normal workloads, check out the Aspire Lite, which is currently retailing with attractive discounts via Amazon. The machine bears a metal body, a 180-degree hinge mechanism, a Full-HD screen, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 11 hours of battery backup. Check out the deal on it.

Everything to know about the deal

The Acer Aspire Lite has a price tag of Rs. 61,990. However, it is available for purchase at Rs. 45,990. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 13,600 off in exchange for an old laptop. Customers can also get Rs. 3,000 discount on transactions via HDFC Bank credit cards. No-cost EMI options with ICICI Bank credit cards are also available.

The laptop sports a metal body

The Acer Aspire Lite has a thin and lightweight form factor. It only weighs 1.59kg. The laptop has a durable body, which is made up of metal. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel, with thin bezels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device comes integrated with an HD (720p) webcam and dual microphones with noise-cancellation technology.

It includes an HDMI port

The Acer Aspire Lite is equipped with a Type-C port, two Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm universal jack. For wireless connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

The device packs 16GB of RAM

The Acer Aspire Lite is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor, paired with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It has 8MB of cache memory. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and houses a battery pack that promises 11 hours of usage. The onboard Nahimic Audio feature enhances the overall audio experience by providing immersive surround sound.

How to bag the deal?

Head to the Acer Aspire Lite's product page. If you have an old laptop to replace, click on "Buy with Exchange." Post-receiving the exchange value, proceed to the checkout page, and avail an additional bank offer by using an HDFC Bank credit card.