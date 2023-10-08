Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S Ultra iteration might rock 432MP camera

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S Ultra iteration might rock 432MP camera

By Akash Pandey 09:10 pm Oct 08, 202309:10 pm

The Galaxy S26 Ultra or S27 Ultra is poised to become Samsung's pioneering smartphone with a 432MP camera sensor (Representative image)

﻿Samsung is reportedly developing a new high-resolution camera sensor series, pushing smartphone camera technology to new heights. According to reliable tipster @Tech_Reve, it is the ISOCELL HW camera sensor series featuring two nearly 1-inch sensors. First is the HW1, which will pack a whopping 432MP resolution with a 1/1.05-inch sensor size and a pixel size of 0.56µm. The HW2 will also offer a 432MP resolution but with a slightly smaller 1/1.07-inch sensor size and a pixel size of 0.5µm.

2/3

Tipster on sensors for next-generation Samsung foldables

The same tipster has also shared that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 will continue using the 50MP GN3 image sensor seen in the Galaxy Z Fold5. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is expected to feature a powerful 200MP ISOCELL HP5 with a 1/1.3-inch sensor size and a pixel size of 0.5µm. This advancement could significantly enhance image quality in the seventh-generation folding flagship.

3/3

Few more upcoming ISOCELL image sensors

In August, @Tech_Reve revealed that Samsung is mass-producing new ISOCELL image sensors in the second half of 2024. These include the impressive 200MP HP7 with 0.6µm pixels, a 50MP GN6 with 1.6µm pixels, and a groundbreaking 440MP HU1. With these developments, Samsung is poised to revolutionize smartphone camera technology and redefine mobile photography in the coming years.