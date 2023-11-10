Satellite communication plans on Android dealt a blow: Here's why

By Akash Pandey Nov 10, 2023

Snapdragon Satellite feature was scheduled to launch in H2 2023

Qualcomm's decision to sever ties with Iridium, a satellite communications firm, has dealt a significant blow to the prospects of satellite communication on Android smartphones. The two companies had joined forces to introduce Snapdragon Satellite—a set of connectivity features akin to those found in Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series. However, due to the reluctance of smartphone manufacturers to adopt the technology, the partnership has been dissolved, delaying the debut of satellite connectivity on Android devices.

Technical success faded due to a lack of adoption

Although Qualcomm and Iridium successfully created and showcased satellite messaging and emergency services for Snapdragon-powered smartphones, device manufacturers chose not to incorporate the technology. Iridium's press release states that this lack of adoption prompted Qualcomm to end the partnership. The Snapdragon Satellite feature was slated for an H2 2023 release, offering global coverage and two-way messaging capabilities on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones with supplementary antenna hardware. However, the latest announcement suggests that the likelihood of that occurring has diminished.

Qualcomm now shifts toward standards-based solutions

The positive aspect of the announcement is that satellite communication tech will still reach the wider Android platform. Qualcomm has disclosed that phone manufacturers have expressed a preference for standards-based solutions when it comes to satellite-to-phone connectivity. Consequently, the company will maintain its collaboration with Iridium to develop standards-based solutions while discontinuing work on the proprietary Snapdragon Satellite technology. This change in direction is anticipated to affect the timeline for introducing satellite communication features to Android devices.

Iridium's future collaborations and connectivity plans

With the partnership now terminated, Iridium is free to reconnect with smartphone OEMs, other chipmakers, and smartphone OS developers it had previously worked with. While this year's Android flagship devices may not include satellite connectivity, there remains potential for integration in future models as industry stakeholders explore alternative partnerships and solutions. Satellite connectivity features are expected to potentially appear on Android smartphones in 2024.