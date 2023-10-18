WhatsApp now lets you reply to status updates with avatars

1/4

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp now lets you reply to status updates with avatars

By Sanjana Shankar 10:43 am Oct 18, 202310:43 am

The feature to reply to statuses using avatars is currently available only to beta users

WhatsApp is introducing a handy new feature that lets users respond to status updates using avatars, making interactions more fun and engaging. However, this is currently available to a select group of beta testers with the latest WhatsApp beta versions for Android and iOS. The update aims to boost user engagement by offering a fresh way to interact with status updates, making the experience more dynamic and personal.

2/4

Users can also reply to statuses using animated avatars

Users can pick from eight different avatars to reply to statuses, providing a more extensive option compared to the limited selection of emojis currently available for reactions. The avatar reply feature works with WhatsApp beta for Android updates 2.23.21.12 and 2.23.21.15, and WhatsApp iOS beta version 23.21.1.73. Besides the static avatars, beta testers can also use animated versions of the avatars when replying to status updates, making the experience even more interactive.

3/4

The app is also adding new lock chat shortcuts

Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing new shortcuts to lock chats. However, those functionalities are currently available on the Android beta version only. The first shortcut will allow users to lock their chats right from the chat list section. The app is also adding a new automatic toggle within the chat info section that makes it quicker to lock chats.

4/4