Samsung Galaxy Fit 3: Roundup of leaks and rumors

By Akash Pandey 06:23 pm Nov 11, 202306:23 pm

Galaxy Fit 3 to sport a redesigned look. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is reportedly considering a revival of its economical fitness tracker series—Galaxy Fit. While the Galaxy Fit 2 was introduced in 2020, the lineup has not undergone any updates since then. However, renders leaked by Windows Report indicate that Samsung is currently in the process of developing the Galaxy Fit 3, featuring a redesigned look. Here's everything revealed about the fitness tracker so far.

Device gets revamped design

Purported leaked images of the Galaxy Fit 3 reveal a revamped design and a larger screen compared to its 2020 predecessor, the Galaxy Fit 2. The design bears a resemblance to the Huawei Watch Fit, which serves as both a smartwatch and fitness band. The images also show non-detachable bands and a rose gold color variant with a complementary lighter-hued strap.

Tracker to feature side button, charging pins

The visuals of the Galaxy Fit 3 also highlight a button on the side of the gadget, which is likely to function as a power button and grant access to various features. Furthermore, charging pins can be spotted on the bottom of the fitness tracker. Although no other specifics have been disclosed in the leak, it is anticipated that the new model will boast upgraded specifications and features.

Could be slightly more expensive than Galaxy Fit 2

Despite being part of Samsung's budget fitness tracker range, the Galaxy Fit 3 might come with a higher price tag than its predecessors due to its enhanced design and features. For reference, the Galaxy Fit 2 was introduced in India at Rs. 3,999. While more details for the forthcoming Galaxy Fit 3 remain undisclosed, Samsung is expected to offer several fresh color choices upon the fitness tracker's official release.