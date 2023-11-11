OnePlus Watch 2 design and specifications leaked: What to expect

1/3

Technology 2 min read

OnePlus Watch 2 design and specifications leaked: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Nov 11, 202305:20 pm

The OnePlus Watch 2 will debut in at least two color variants (Photo credit: MySmartPrice and OnLeaks)

Two years ago, OnePlus launched its inaugural smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, and since then, the brand has been notably absent from the smartwatch market. Recent buzz about the OnePlus Watch's successor has intensified, and now purported renders have revealed the OnePlus Watch 2's design before its expected debut. MySmartPrice and OnLeaks have partnered to reveal the design of the upcoming smartwatch while also disclosing crucial details, offering a thorough insight into what the Watch 2 might bring.

2/3

Smartwatch might run Wear OS 4

Per leaked renders, the OnePlus Watch 2 showcases a circular face with a unique Apple Watch Ultra-like bulge on one side. It includes a pair of buttons on one side and a speaker grille on the other. As for the device's specifications, it is likely to consist of a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor. According to the tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus Watch 2 will run Google's Wear OS 4.

3/3

Launch to coincide with OnePlus 12's release

The OnePlus Watch 2 is anticipated to be unveiled in 2024, potentially coinciding with the OnePlus 12's global release. Interestingly, the forthcoming flagship phone is expected to boast a periscope zoom lens and a significantly brighter screen than its predecessor. If the company adheres to its typical release schedule, both the device and the smartwatch might reach global markets like India in early 2024.