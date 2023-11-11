WhatsApp to make finding channels easier: Here's how

The channel username feature is currently under development

WhatsApp has released an update via the Google Play Beta Program, upgrading the app to version 2.23.24.17. This update indicates that the company is developing a feature that allows Android users to create unique usernames for channels, which will be included in a future version of the app. The goal of this feature is to enhance the user experience by enabling users to share channel details more consistently and establish a more identifiable presence through distinct usernames.

Handle support to help users easily find preferred channels

Initially, channels, also referred to as newsletters, were reported to offer handle support. However, upon launch, the feature was not available. But the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update demonstrates that the company has been working on incorporating handle support for channels in an upcoming update. As a result, users will soon be able to access specific channels using their usernames, making it easier for channel owners and followers to share and find their preferred channels.

Personalized channel links, verification badges, and more

The forthcoming update is anticipated to provide additional features for channels, such as custom channel links based on their existing username. This will further simplify the process of sharing and discovering channels for users. Separately, WhatsApp reportedly intends to replace the green verification badge with a blue checkmark for verified channels and businesses, per WABetaInfo. Besides, it is also working on a feature that enables users to select a username for their personal WhatsApp profile.