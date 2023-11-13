Samsung Galaxy Fit 3's key specifications revealed ahead of launch

By Sanjana Shankar 03:22 pm Nov 13, 202303:22 pm

The device could debut in January 2024

Samsung is gearing up to introduce its latest fitness tracker, dubbed Samsung Galaxy Fit 3. Leaked images of the fitness band reveal it will get a revamped design, featuring a button on the right side, along with a heart rate monitor, and non-detachable straps. Now, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and TUV Rheinland certifications have confirmed key specifications of the new wearable, ahead of its official launch.

Rumored features include GPS support and stand-alone music playback

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will house a 200mAh battery, a 41mAh increase from its predecessor, the Galaxy Fit 2. The fitness tracker will also support 5W charging. It could feature built-in storage and independent music playback capabilities. The fitness band is said to offer GPS support, which was lacking in former models like the Galaxy Fit and Fit 2. Rumors suggest it will operate on Android, as opposed to rtOS used in earlier versions.

Expected pricing and launch details

Currently, there is no information available about the launch and pricing of Samsung Galaxy Fit 3. Reports suggest Fit 3 could be priced higher than the Galaxy Fit 2, which retailed for Rs. 3,999. It could come in a Rose Gold colorway. Samsung is predicted to unveil its flagship Galaxy S24 series in January 2024 and the Galaxy Fit 3 could make its debut around the same time.