Google Photos rolls out 'Photo Stack' feature: How it works

By Sanjana Shankar 02:51 pm Nov 13, 202302:51 pm

It is unclear if the feature is exclusive to Google Pixel 8 devices

Google is introducing a new feature known as Photo Stack on its Photos app, which is designed to group similar images captured at the same time. The Photo Stack feature could be of great help to declutter users' photo feeds as it consolidates multiple related pictures, taken in succession, into one group. This especially makes it easier for those who snap several shots to achieve the perfect outcome, such as selfies or group photos.

It's unclear how many photos can be stacked together

A user on Reddit claims to have received the new Google Photos feature on their Pixel 8 device. The screenshot showed a Photo Stack containing five images, but there is no information regarding the maximum number of similar photos that can be grouped together. At this time, it also remains uncertain whether this feature is exclusive to Pixel 8 series phones or if it will be accessible on other devices as well.

Users may be allowed to create animations from photo stacks

According to Forbes, the Photo Stack feature could also let users create animations, unstack the photos and return them to the grid as individual pictures. Although not confirmed, it's speculated that the feature lets users select the best image from a stack and automatically remove the others. If that's the case, it would allow users to better manage their photos by discarding unwanted duplicates and retaining only the best ones, thereby making the photo grids easier to navigate.