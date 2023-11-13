Red Magic 9 Pro gaming smartphone arrives on November 23

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Red Magic 9 Pro gaming smartphone arrives on November 23

By Sanjana Shankar 02:46 pm Nov 13, 202302:46 pm

The handset will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Representative image

Nubia's highly anticipated Red Magic 9 Pro gaming smartphone is set to make its debut on November 23. The anticipation surrounding the smartphone's launch has been amplified after its listing on Geekbench. The Red Magic 9 Pro will be the first gaming device to feature Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is predicted to elevate gaming performance to new heights.

2/3

Impressive Geekbench scores

The Red Magic 9 Pro achieved impressive scores on Geekbench, with the multi-core score jumping from 6,704 to 7,214. It showed a modest increase in the single-core score which may be due to optimization improvements. The Geekbench listing suggests it will offer 12GB RAM as standard, but could expand up to 24GB. It could come with Android 14 pre-installed, running the latest version of Redmagic OS. Also, the handset could get a switch on the side for activating gaming mode.

3/3

Comparing specs with Red Magic 8 Pro

Red Magic 9 Pro could get a triple camera module, a cooling fan, and superior under-display camera technology compared to its predecessor. For reference, Red Magic 8 Pro is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. It showcases a Red Core R2 chip created by Nubia, a 6.8-inch display with a resolution of 1116x2480 pixels, an under-display camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. The rear camera module comprises 50MP, 8MP, and 2MP snappers.