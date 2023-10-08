New leak reveals OnePlus Open's marketing render and specifications

Technology 2 min read

By Akash Pandey 10:17 pm Oct 08, 202310:17 pm

The OnePlus Open shall compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5 (Photo credit: DCS)

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its maiden folding phone, the OnePlus Open. While the exact launch date is yet to be revealed, a recent tip-off suggests its arrival on October 19. In the latest development, notable tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed its purported press render and specifications, reiterating the previous details. Adding fuel to the fire, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was spotted last month holding the OnePlus folding phone while sitting in a car.

Take a look at leaked specifications

According to Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Open will likely offer a 7.82-inch QHD+ (2268x2440 pixels) AMOLED main display and a 6.31-inch Full-HD+ (1116x2484 pixels) AMOLED outer screen, both featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The circular rear camera setup should accommodate Hasselblad-calibrated 48MP (OIS) main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope cameras. For selfies, the device will include 32MP and 20MP cameras on the outer and inner screens, respectively.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to power device

The OnePlus Open shall be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The foldable shall boot Android 14 with OxygenOS Fold custom skin. Under the hood, it will house a 4,805mAh battery with 100W fast charging. This blend of top-notch processors and long-lasting battery life is sure to entice consumers who value performance and multimedia experiences on their smartphones.

