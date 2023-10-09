ColorOS 14 to debut on November 16: What to expect

The stable version of Android 14 was released last week

OPPO has revealed that ColorOS 14, its operating system based on Android 14, will be launched on November 16 at its Developer Conference 2023. This announcement comes after the stable version of Android 14 was released last week. Several partner OEMs are already sharing their update plans and even beginning to release updates for eligible devices. Interestingly, OPPO, which was the first partner OEM to release stable Android 13 for its devices, is taking a bit more time this year.

Beta program for older flagships and mid-rangers

Along with the launch date, OPPO has also shared the beta program schedule for its older premium and mid-range devices, aiming to include all of them in the beta program by December. The first group of devices set to receive the ColorOS 14 beta starting October 12, includes the OPPO Pad 2, OPPO Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition, OPPO Find X5, OnePlus Ace 2V, OPPO Reno 8 Pro Plus 5G, and several others.

More devices to join ColorOS 14 beta

The second group scheduled to join the ColorOS 14 beta program on October 17 features OPPO Find X5 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Ace 2, and more. Later in October and November, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, OPPO Find N, OPPO Find X3 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, and other mid-rangers will also be added. This extensive beta schedule demonstrates that OPPO is working to bring its latest OS to a broader range of devices than in previous years.

These models will receive the stable update first

As of September 30, six devices are already participating in the ColorOS 14 beta program: OPPO Find N2, OPPO Find N2 Flip, OPPO Find X6 Pro, OPPO Find X6, OnePlus 11, and OPPO Reno 9 Pro 5G. These devices will be the first to receive the stable update when the rollout starts. With the official launch of ColorOS 14 just over a month away, users eagerly anticipate the latest features and enhancements on their OPPO and OnePlus devices.