OpenAI's ChatGPT may soon replace Google Assistant on Android phones

Technology 2 min read

By Akash Pandey 11:08 am Jan 05, 202411:08 am

Code within the ChatGPT app hints at its potential to serve as the default digital assistant

OpenAI's ChatGPT might soon give Google Assistant a run for its money as the go-to digital assistant on Android phones. Right now, users have to visit OpenAI's website or use their app to chat with ChatGPT, while Google Assistant is just a gesture or voice command away. However, recent updates to the ChatGPT Android app hint that it could be made the default assistant app, making it even more user-friendly.

APK teardown reveals the potential feature

An APK teardown by Android Authority citing source Mishaal Rahman reveals a new, currently disabled feature called "com.openai.voice.assistant.AssistantActivity" in the ChatGPT version 1.2023.352, which was released last month. When activated manually, an on-screen overlay with a swirling animation similar to the in-app voice chat mode appears. Unfortunately, during tests, the animation wasn't complete and the feature closed before any chatbot interaction could happen. This might be due to an incomplete feature or an internal flag controlling its use.

It isn't fully ready yet

To become a "default digital assistant app," ChatGPT still needs some essential code. The latest version added an XML file called "assistant_interaction_service," which defines "sessionService" and "recognitionService." However, the app is missing necessary declarations in its Manifest that tell the system which service to connect to. Until that service is defined with the right attributes and metadata tag, pointing to the XML file, ChatGPT can't be set as a default assistant app.

Quick Settings tile to launch assistant mode

OpenAI is also working on making ChatGPT more accessible on Android by adding a Quick Settings tile, although it's currently disabled by default. The tile seems to be a shortcut to launch ChatGPT's new assistant mode, based on the app's code. This feature might require a ChatGPT Plus subscription, but even with an active subscription, the assistant activity and Quick Setting tile didn't work during testing, as per Rahman.

Competing with "Assistant With Bard" and others

Google is all set to introduce generative AI capabilities to Assistant. The new experience will be called "Assistant with Bard," and its public release may happen soon. While Google's supercharged AI helper is just around the corner, it does make sense that OpenAI wants to streamline ChatGPT access for Android users so that they don't flock to Bard. ChatGPT could become a strong competitor to Google Assistant and other digital assistants if it can be designated as Android's default assistant.