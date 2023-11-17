Discord's AI chatbot won't be available from December 1

By Sanjana Shankar 06:00 pm Nov 17, 202306:00 pm

It's unclear why Clyde is being shut down

Discord has announced that it will discontinue its experimental AI chatbot, Clyde. As stated in a company support note, Clyde will be deactivated by November end, and from December 1, users will no longer have access to the chatbot in direct messages (DMs), group DMs, or server chats. Discord initially started experimenting with Clyde's AI capabilities earlier this year, employing OpenAI's models to enable the chatbot to respond to inquiries and engage in conversations with users.

Clyde's limited testing and future plans

Clyde has undergone limited testing since, and Discord aimed to integrate the AI chatbot as a core component of its platform. However, it's not exactly clear why the company is shutting down Clyde. It remains unclear if Clyde might reemerge as a premium feature exclusive to Nitro subscribers or if Discord has concluded that an AI chatbot is not essential for its service after evaluating the trial period.

Discord has been working on supporting AI developers

Discord has been actively exploring several AI features, including conversation summaries, allowing users to catch up on missed discussions. Additionally, Discord has been working on boosting its support for AI developers to foster the creation of AI applications for the platform.