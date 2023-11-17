Samsung Bixby will now provide cricket scores in India

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Samsung Bixby will now provide cricket scores in India

By Sanjana Shankar 05:22 pm Nov 17, 202305:22 pm

The Bixby Cricket feature is powered by Sportskeeda

Samsung India has launched a handy new feature called Bixby Cricket for its voice assistant, Bixby. Bixby can now provide you with updates on cricket matches, tournaments, points tables, and schedules, either on your compatible TV or smartphone. To get started, all you have to do is ask Bixby questions like "What's the score?", "Show the world cup points table", or "Show me upcoming matches" to receive instant answers with the most up-to-date information.

2/3

The new features do not require any installation

Bixby Cricket feature is powered by Sportskeeda, a popular sports content platform. It is available to all Bixby users without requiring any additional download/installation. Bixby has seen remarkable improvements since launching as an intelligent voice assistant on Samsung devices. In May 2021, Samsung introduced 'Indian English' as part of the Bixby 2.0 update to improve the user experience. This update provides more personalized and contextual information, including Indian names, places, and recipes.

3/3

'Bixby Cricket would be a great solution for cricket lovers'

"...Samsung believes that Bixby Cricket would be a great solution for cricket lovers to stay updated with the latest scores and tournaments just through their voice," said Balaji Hariharan, Senior Director and Head of Product Management, at Samsung Research Institute, Bengaluru. "Users can get updates even while driving, working, cooking, or doing any other activity that requires their attention. Another goal of Samsung India is to continuously nurture the Indian start-up ecosystem and this launch helps in that as well."