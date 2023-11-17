You can now use Threads from your mobile web browser

You can now use Threads from your mobile web browser

By Sanjana Shankar 03:47 pm Nov 17, 202303:47 pm

Threads was launched in July

Meta's Threads app is now accessible from mobile web browsers as well, broadening the platform's reach and providing a more adaptable experience for users. Prior to this, users could only access their profiles from mobile web browsers, but the options to browse feeds, post, reply, or login were unavailable. The Verge tested this and reported a smooth login experience using Google Chrome on iOS, while Safari posed a temporary challenge.

Threads currently boasts 100 million monthly users

Initially launched as a mobile-centric platform in July, Threads quickly amassed users, beating ChatGPT. However, it soon saw users leaving the platform due to limited features. In efforts to retain users, the company made the Threads app accessible on the web in August, along with mobile devices. Now that the highly anticipated mobile web version is live, it remains to be seen what additional features will be incorporated. Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed that Threads has nearly 100 million monthly users.

Latest developments on Threads

Threads has had a few feature releases this month. The app allows you to pin posts and you can now delete your Threads profile without losing Instagram. The app also includes an option to prevent your Threads posts from being automatically shared on Instagram and Facebook. It has also gained polls and GIFs. It's also testing Twitter-inspired hashtags but users will only be able to add one tag per post.