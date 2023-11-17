Qualcomm's latest chipset brings AI features to mid-tier Android smartphones

By Sanjana Shankar 03:19 pm Nov 17, 2023

The first Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 devices are expected to debut later this month

Qualcomm has introduced its newest mid-tier mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. It is built using TSMC's 4nm process technology and boasts a 1+3+4 CPU configuration. Compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, the Gen 3 SoC touts a 15% increase in CPU performance and a 50% faster Adreno GPU. It also offers a 20% boost in overall power efficiency. Phones running this chip get an additional half-hour of social media scrolling while on the battery's final stretch.

Enhanced performance and power savings

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset will offer "exhilarating on-device AI," one of the key features of the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The 7 series chipset will offer features like AI-based activity tracking and multi-language translation, among others. The Hexagon NPU within the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 offers a 60% faster AI performance per watt than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Furthermore, the Adreno GPU is compatible with OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, and Vulkan 1.3 APIs.

AI focus and gaming improvements

The processor offers enhanced AI capabilities, including features like the Qualcomm Sensing Hub for heightened sensitivity and awareness of the device's environment. Compatible smartphones will get improved camera algorithms that will allow for better autofocus and color management, potentially boosting low-light video performance. Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 also features resolution upscaling, providing improved gaming visuals, along with spatial audio support.

Display, camera, and connectivity features

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 can support display resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz refresh rate or FHD+ resolution at 168Hz. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Spectra ISP that can accommodate a main camera module of up to 200MP and record 4K HDR video at 60fps. Qualcomm's latest chip works in conjunction with the Snapdragon X63 5G Modem-RF system, enabling download speeds of up to 5Gbps across mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands. Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The first devices running the chip will debut this month

The chip supports Snapdragon Seamless, which allows you to connect your phone to a wide range of compatible Snapdragon devices, regardless of their operating system or brand. Devices powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 are expected to debut later this month, with Honor and Vivo named as the primary OEMs to adopt the new chipset. Notably, this is the second addition to Qualcomm's portfolio after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC was unveiled for flagship Android smartphones in October.