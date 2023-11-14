Threads now lets you delete your account without losing Instagram

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Threads now lets you delete your account without losing Instagram

By Sanjana Shankar 10:22 am Nov 14, 202310:22 am

The feature is expected to be made available soon

Meta has added a new feature in Threads, that lets users remove their Threads profile without having to leave Instagram. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced the feature, addressing a long-standing issue. Threads uses the same credentials as Instagram hence, up until now, users were not able to delete Threads without losing Instagram as well. The latest update finally changes that, giving users more control over their social media presence. The facility is expected to be accessible to everyone soon.

2/4

Deactivating vs deleting Threads profile

Users now have two choices when it comes to managing their Threads profile: deactivation or deletion. Deactivating a profile will archive all content, allowing users to return to Threads later without losing their data. Conversely, opting to delete will permanently erase the user's profile and all posts from Threads, but their Instagram account will remain untouched. The feature can be found in the settings menu under "Delete or Deactivate Profile."

3/4

Opting out of featured posts on Facebook and Instagram

Along with the account removal feature, Threads is also introducing an option that lets users opt out of having their posts featured on Facebook and Instagram. This update was implemented after Meta received feedback that users "want more control over the experience," as stated by Mosseri. Users can now decide if they want their content to be recommended to others on these platforms, giving them more authority over their online visibility.

4/4

Threads broke ChatGPT's record post its launch

Threads has seen both triumphs and obstacles since its inception in July. The platform reached 100 million users within five days, surpassing ChatGPT's record. However, some users left Threads as it lacked crucial features. Since then, Threads introduced several updates, like GIFs, polls, an edit button, and a web version, which have enticed some users to return. Presently, the team is focusing on incorporating Trending Topics into the app. Features like hashtags and DMs are also in the works.