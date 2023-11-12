How OPPO is challenging Samsung's durability for foldable offerings

By Akash Pandey

OPPO claims five times more folds compared to Samsung

In the ever-evolving foldable smartphone arena, OPPO has boldly claimed its Find N3 series foldable devices are more durable than their Samsung counterparts. The company stated that its Find N3 and Find N3 Flip devices have received TUV Rheinland certification for an astounding one million folds, posing a challenge to competitors like Samsung's fifth-generation Z Flip and Fold devices. While Samsung's products have a 200,000-fold rating, OPPO's assertion implies a considerable difference in both companies' durabilities, at least in theory.

Certification differences water resistance have a significant role

Although OPPO's Find N3 series touts a higher fold certification than Samsung's foldable offerings, the actual durability might differ due to various aspects. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 possess an IPX8 water-resistance rating, guaranteeing protection from being submerged in water. On the other hand, OPPO's foldables have an IPX4 rating, providing only resistance to splashes. Furthermore, Samsung partnered with the French company Bureau Veritas for certification, while OPPO has collaborated with TUV Rheinland.

Real-world usage will determine durability of OPPO's foldables

It's crucial to recognize that fold certification tests are performed almost continuously and don't account for natural wear and tear that would occur in hinge components over two-three years of use in the presence of foreign objects. In this regard, a higher ingress protection (IP) rating could potentially offer benefits, particularly in favor of Samsung foldables. While OPPO has highlighted the numbers, only time will determine if its Find N3 series can surpass Samsung's fifth-generation folding phones in real-life situations.