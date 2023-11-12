How Apple's background removal tool works on your iPhone

1/3

Technology 2 min read

How Apple's background removal tool works on your iPhone

By Akash Pandey 03:13 pm Nov 12, 202303:13 pm

The feature was introduced in the iOS 16 update

Do you know that iOS allows you to eliminate image backgrounds effortlessly? Apple brought forth this incredibly handy feature in the iOS 16 update, enabling users to remove the background from any image. This functionality is smoothly incorporated into the operating system, making it available in a variety of apps like Photos, Screenshot, Quick Look, and Files, among others. The background removal is remarkable, with iOS demonstrating a commendable capability in identifying the subject and backdrop.

2/3

Simple steps to use background removal

Users consider the background removal feature among the most valuable and practical additions. To utilize the background removal tool in iOS, users need to find an image with a fairly distinct subject. Long-press on the subject, and it will be instantaneously separated from the background. This method operates consistently across various applications. It even functions instantly through Google Images results in Safari, enabling users to search for an item and smoothly extract the subject from the image for use elsewhere.

3/3

Utilizing separated image subjects in iOS

Once the subject is detached from its background, users can drag it anywhere within iOS. This includes dragging it into iMessage, where it appears similar to an iMessage sticker. Users can also copy it to iMovie to place it against a new backdrop. To save the image to a library, long-press on the object, then single-tap and select copy or share. Nonetheless, there's still room for enhancement, like a more convenient method to save new images to Photos and Files.