Technology

Google Pixel's car crash detection not available while roaming: Report

By Akash Pandey 11:13 am Nov 12, 202311:13 am

The functionality will be restored upon returning home

Google Pixel's car crash detection feature, aimed at potentially saving lives, is disabled for users who are roaming, even in countries where the feature is supported. Rita El Khoury, senior features editor at Android Authority, encountered this issue during a recent visit to Bilbao, Spain. Although she was in a region where Google officially supports car crash detection, the feature was deactivated on her Pixel 8 Pro as soon as she switched off airplane mode upon landing.

Roaming restrictions affect life-saving feature

It is quite disappointing that the life-saving car crash detection feature is restricted by roaming limitations. This constraint is especially worrisome in today's world, where people frequently travel and in areas like the European Union, where crossing borders is relatively simple. The Pixel's inability to utilize car crash detection while roaming could potentially endanger users during their journeys.

Inconsistency with emergency calls

A key component of the car crash detection feature is contacting emergency services. If a roaming SIM card could dial the universal emergency number 112 for free without a network, it is impractical for the Pixel not to initiate the same call in an emergency situation. El Khoury proposed that even a basic crash detection feature enabling users to call their personal emergency contacts would be better than having the feature entirely disabled.

Feature re-enabled upon return home

Upon her return to France, where she hails from, El Khoury observed that the car crash detection feature was reactivated on her Pixel 8 Pro. This underscores the inconsistency in the feature's functionality when users travel between supported countries. The situation raises questions about Google's choice to disable such an essential life-saving feature during roaming and whether alternative solutions could be implemented to guarantee user safety while traveling.