Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for November 12

By Akash Pandey 10:14 am Nov 12, 202310:14 am

Secure redeem codes and upgrade your gaming experience

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled redeem codes for Sunday (November 12), giving players the opportunity to obtain exclusive rewards like the new Drachen Fist skin. This particular skin elevates the thrill of attacking opponents with fists in the game, a technique that has been demonstrated by highly skilled players who have triumphed over enemies armed with assault rifles using only their fists. In addition to the Drachen Fist skin, Sunday's redeem codes feature weapon skins and other enticing prizes.

Redeem codes offer mystery rewards for players

The game developers distribute redeem codes daily as a gesture of gratitude toward their dedicated player base. These distinctive 12-digit alphanumeric codes hold hidden rewards that vary from emotes, weapon crates, outfits, accessories, and pets to premium packages. Nonetheless, players should be mindful of certain restrictions when attempting to redeem these rewards. Each code is limited to one use per player and has a validity of 12-18 hours. Moreover, some codes might be region-specific and not applicable to all players.

Check out the codes for November 12

Here are the codes for Sunday (November 12). If a player misses out now, they will have to wait for a fresh list to come out. FFDBGQWPNHJX, WD2ATK3ZEA55, U8S47JGJH5MG, ZZATXB24QES8 FFIC33NTEUKA, VNY3MQWNKEGU, E2F86ZREMK49, 4TPQRDQJHVP4 HHNAT6VKQ9R7, 2FG94YCW9VMV, TDK4JWN6RD6, HFNSJ6W74Z48 XFW4Z6Q882WY, V44ZZ5YY7CBS

How to unlock in-game items

To claim Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players should head to the official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in with their account information. After signing in, they will need to type the redeem code into the designated box and hit the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid and active, they will see the rewards in their account within 24 hours. Players should keep an eye out for new codes and act fast to grab them before they're gone.