Polestar smartphone design unveiled in teaser video: What we know

Technology

By Akash Pandey 11:35 pm Nov 11, 202311:35 pm

The Polestar Phone will include flagship specifications (Photo credit: Polestar)

Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar has teased its first-ever smartphone, the Polestar Phone, in a teaser video. Known for its cutting-edge approach to eco-friendly transportation, the company's entry into the smartphone market has generated buzz among tech enthusiasts. The official release is slated for December, with fans eagerly anticipating the fusion of technology and mobility within the Polestar ecosystem. To recall, Chinese electric car company NIO recently entered the Android smartphone with its NIO Phone, featuring flagship specifications.

Design, features, connection to MEIZU 20 series

The Polestar Phone's preview video revealed a design similar to MEIZU's 20 series phones, sporting the iconic Polestar emblem on the back and a camera module highlighted by a protective ring made from Swedish gold. The phone's design language takes cues from Polestar's vehicles, further emphasizing the brand's distinct identity. Moreover, Shen Ziyu, chairman-CEO of Star Chronicle Meizu Group, appeared in Polestar's teaser video, confirming a link with the Meizu 20 series and suggesting a partnership or shared design features.

Integration with vehicles and potential technological collaboration

It is speculated that the Polestar Phone will seamlessly integrate with Polestar vehicles, utilizing the Polestar OS intelligent cockpit system. Some observers pointed out resemblances between the user interface of the Polestar Phone and Meizu's FlymeOS, hinting at a possible tech collaboration. The device is specifically tailored for Polestar car owners and fans as part of the complete Polestar lifestyle experience, suggested reports.

High-end smartphone with targeted price point

Ziyu stressed that the Polestar Phone is intended to be a "high-end smartphone," drawing parallels to Huawei's Porsche Design series. With an expected price tag of CNY 10,000 (nearly Rs. 1.14 lakh), it aims to position the device on par with luxury smartphone models. In contrast to MEIZU's extensive lineup, Ziyu reportedly revealed plans for a single model, catering exclusively to the Polestar community and demonstrating the brand's dedication to innovation and integration.