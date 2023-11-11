How Apple achieved deeper Space Black finish for MacBook Pro

Space Black is the newest color for Apple's MacBook Pro (Photo credit: iFixit)

iFixit, a renowned repair site, has unveiled a teardown video of the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro, equipped with both M3 and M3 Pro chips. The video offers an up-close view of the laptop's inner workings, demonstrating that the design remains largely consistent with prior MacBook Pro models. In addition to the video, iFixit published an informative blog post explaining how Apple accomplished the new, darker Space Black finish for the MacBook Pro.

Microscopic surface etching for latest laptop

Kevin O'Reilly from iFixit explained that Apple achieved the deeper Space Black color by making the anodized surface microscopically "more uneven." O'Reilly wrote, "Apple found they could etch the already rough anodized surface, making it more uneven." This technique increased light reflection off the surface, resulting in a darker appearance. The tiny indentations formed by this etching process further scatter incoming light rays, producing the smooth matte finish observed on the Space Black color variant of the new MacBook Pro.

iFixit blog offers in-depth analysis

The iFixit blog post presents a thorough, scientific examination of the Space Black finish, including specifics about the novel anodization seal that minimizes fingerprints. The detailed breakdown explained how Apple created this distinctive finish for its most recent MacBook Pro models. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring M3 and M3 Pro chips was made available for purchase earlier this week, highlighting Apple's ongoing advancements in both design and technology.