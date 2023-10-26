'Double Tap' gesture on Apple Watch: How it works

1/4

Technology 2 min read

'Double Tap' gesture on Apple Watch: How it works

By Sanjana Shankar 02:08 pm Oct 26, 202302:08 pm

The 'Double Tap' gesture is designed for Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 users

Apple has released the watchOS 10.1 update, bringing new features, enhancements, and bug fixes for Apple Watch users. A standout addition is the 'Double Tap' gesture, exclusively designed for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models. This innovative gesture offers a quick and easy way to engage with the smartwatch, enabling users to execute primary actions in notifications and most apps, such as answering calls, snoozing an alarm, or pausing music.

2/4

How the 'Double Tap' gesture works on Apple Watch

The 'Double Tap' gesture allows users to operate their Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 using just one hand, without having to touch the screen. By double-tapping their index finger and thumb together, users can swiftly carry out numerous common tasks. This new functionality adds to existing gestures like tap, swipe, raise to wake, and cover to mute, making the Apple Watch more user-friendly. It's functional whenever the display is active and has minimal effect on battery life.

3/4

Double tap gesture enhances interaction with watchOS apps

There are several use cases for the 'Double Tap' gesture. It could be particularly useful when your one hand is occupied, say while walking a dog or carrying a cup of coffee. Some examples include accessing the Smart Stack and navigating through widgets, and viewing messages from notifications. Apple also mentions that users can customize the feature for "taking an iPhone photo with the Camera Remote in the Camera app."

4/4

WatchOS 10.1 update also includes NameDrop feature

The watchOS 10.1 update also introduces the NameDrop feature. This enables users to share contact information with a new acquaintance by simply bringing their Apple Watch close to the other person's iPhone running iOS 17 or Apple Watch. The feature is compatible with Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 7 and later, and Apple Watch Ultra. The watchOS 10.1 update works with Apple Watch Series 4 and later and requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 17.