iFixit reveals size differences between iPhone 15 series main cameras

By Akash Pandey 03:57 pm Oct 08, 202303:57 pm

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has bigger camera sensor size (Photo credit: iFixit)

The standard iPhone 15 devices and their Pro siblings may seem to have similar main cameras, but a closer look uncovers key differences. In an iFixit teardown video, repair gurus put these camera sensors under a microscope to reveal the contrast. It clearly showed the size difference between the two 48MP cameras, with the iPhone 15's quad-pixel buckets being about 22% smaller than the Pro Max. This size disparity impacts low-light performance, with the Pro Max outperforming its standard sibling.

Pro models have edge in image quality

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max sport a 1/1.28-inch 48MP sensor with 1.22µm-sized pixels, while the non-Pro models feature a smaller 1/1.56-inch sensor with 1.0µm pixels. Bigger sensors and pixels mean better light absorption, particularly in low-light situations, giving the Pro models an edge.

Focal length versatility in Pro models

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max's main cameras offer extra features by letting users switch between various focal lengths while shooting. These include 24mm (1x optical zoom), 28mm (1.2x), and 35mm (1.5x). This allows photographers more flexibility, allowing them to snap images at different distances without losing image quality when compared to the regular models.

But standard iPhone 15 has advantage of aperture size

Even though the Pro models' larger sensors and pixels have their perks, the standard iPhone 15's main camera boasts one notable advantage: a wider aperture opening. With an f/1.6 aperture compared to the iPhone 15 Pro's f/1.8, the iPhone 15 can also deliver good low-light photography despite lagging in other areas. This difference in aperture size might make the standard iPhone 15 a more attractive option for users who prioritize low-light performance at an affordable price.