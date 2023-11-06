Elon Musk-led Tesla to integrate Grok AI into its vehicles

By Akash Pandey Nov 06, 2023

Grok AI will seamlessly integrate with Tesla vehicles to offer witty interactions

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, plans to integrate Grok AI, the AI assistant from Musk's start-up xAI, into its vehicles. This will improve the in-car experience with personalized and intelligent interactions. Grok AI can answer questions and suggest new ones with humor. It leverages the data coming from X. Tesla has been placing a growing focus on integrating voice commands within its vehicles, making it a logical evolution to incorporate an AI assistant directly within the vehicle.

Grok will run natively in Tesla vehicles

The Tesla and xAI collaboration will bring Grok AI to Tesla owners. This move highlights the company's dedication to improvement with cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence. Early beta tester Brian Roemmele reports that a "smaller quantized" version of Grok AI will run natively in Tesla vehicles. This aligns with Tesla's focus on voice commands and anticipating owner needs. Grok AI will integrate seamlessly with existing Tesla systems using local computing power.

What about its availability?

While no exact timeline for integration has been announced, an early beta release of Grok AI to select users indicates wider availability soon. With Grok AI, Tesla riders can expect personalized and intelligent interactions. The collaboration showcases commitment to using artificial intelligence for customer benefit.