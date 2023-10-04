Indian AI start-up bags funding from OpenAI's Sam Altman

By Rishabh Raj 04:38 pm Oct 04, 202304:38 pm

The start-up aims to assist businesses in automating numerous workflows

Induced AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up﻿ founded by two Indians Aryan Sharma (18) and Ayush Pathak (19), recently secured $2.3 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman and venture capital firms Peak XV and SV Angel. The start-up is building "AI workers that act as an extension of your team to complete tasks and projects. Have them work on doing sales, compliance, internal ops, and any other browser task you can imagine."

The co-founder made the announcement via X

Purpose-built browser for automated workflows

The start-up's innovative approach involves developing a purpose-built browser specifically for automated workflows. This cloud-first infrastructure allows tasks to be automated without impacting users' computers. Induced AI's platform can handle complex workflows that require real-time reasoning or dynamic judgment, like filtering leads and cross-referencing documents. This sets it apart from traditional browser automation and robotic process automation (RPA) software.

Collaboration with prominent angel investors

Several high-profile angel investors took part in Induced AI's latest funding round. Among them are Balaji Srinivasan (former CTO of Coinbase), Julian Weisser (co-founder of On Deck), Tyler Willis (co-founder of Unsupervised), Cory Levy (Z Fellows), and Nakul Gupta (ex-Coinbase). Ankur Nandwani (founder of ZetaChain), Sudarshan Sridharan (founder of Pipeline), Rahul Agarwal (co-founder of Valent), Enzo Coglitore, Daksh Miglani (co-founder of Valent), Rahul Rai, Sanat Kapur (Dragonfly Capital), Kyler Wang, and Karan Dalal, also participated.

The start-up joined AI Grant's Batch 2 recently

Recently, Induced AI joined AI Grant's Batch 2, with Nat Friedman, former CEO of GitHub, and Daniel Gross supporting the company's journey. The start-up has been collaborating with select customers in recent weeks and plans to expand access in the future. By offering a unique solution to browser automation, Induced AI aims to transform workflows, making them smarter and more efficient.