Citroen eC3 becomes costlier this November: Check new prices

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:35 pm Nov 06, 202303:35 pm

It now begins at Rs. 11.61 lakh

French automaker Citroen has announced a price hike for its eC3 electric hatchback in India. It was initially launched at a starting price of Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has now increased the eC3's prices by Rs. 11,000 across all variants. The eC3 comes in two trim options: Live and Feel, with the latter also offering a Vibe Pack and a dual-tone shade.

The eC3 has a claimed range of 320km

The eC3 is powered by a single motor setup, producing 56hp and 143Nm of torque. The motor gets its power from a 29.2kWh battery pack, offering a certified claimed range of 320km on a full charge. This electric hatchback provides an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fuel-powered vehicles, meeting the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions in India.

How much does it cost?

With the updated pricing, the Citroen eC3 now begins at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.61 lakh. The new variant-wise prices are as follows: Live at Rs. 11.61 lakh, Feel at Rs. 12.49 lakh, Feel Vibe Pack at Rs. 12.64 lakh, and Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone at Rs. 12.79 lakh. The price increase is consistent across all variants, simplifying the updated pricing structure for potential buyers.