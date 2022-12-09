Auto

Citroen C3 and C5 Aircross to become costlier from January

Citroen C3 and C5 Aircross to become costlier from January

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 09, 2022, 11:56 am 2 min read

Citroen C5 Aircross rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (Photo credit: Citroen)

French carmaker Citroen is planning to increase the prices of the C3 and C5 Aircross in India from January 2023. The brand will be joining Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Renault, and a few other automakers which are set to hike the prices of their offerings to offset the rising input and operational costs. Both cars will receive a price revision of up to 2%.

Why does this story matter?

With the implementation of stricter emission norms from April 2023 in India, almost every automaker is hiking the prices of their cars by quite a margin.

It is being done to counter the operational costs incurred by the changes required in the exhaust and fuel systems.

Although launched recently, both the C3 and C5 Aircross will require upgrades to comply with the upcoming norms.

Citroen C3

Citroen C3 could become more expensive by up to Rs. 15,000 from January. The hatchback flaunts a quirky design with a sculpted bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille, wrap-around taillights, and optional 15-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, it has a two-tone dashboard, manual AC controls, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options, and dual airbags.

The hatchback is offered with two powertrain options

Citroen C3 is powered by either a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine (82hp/115Nm) or a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (110hp/190Nm). The former is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the latter is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross will become costlier by up to Rs. 73,000 in India. The mid-size SUV sports a muscular bonnet, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille with a prominent logo in the center, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and dual exhaust tips. The five-seater cabin features a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control with an air purifier, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

The SUV draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine

Citroen C5 Aircross is backed by a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 175hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.