Adobe teases Project Stardust, AI-powered tool that promises effortless editing

1/6

Technology 2 min read

Adobe teases Project Stardust, AI-powered tool that promises effortless editing

By Rishabh Raj 03:10 am Oct 06, 202303:10 am

The "object-aware editing engine" in Project Stardust can recognize objects in photos

Adobe is set to reveal Project Stardust, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered photo editing tool, at the Adobe Max event next week. This cutting-edge technology automatically identifies and selects individual objects in images, making it easy for users with little editing experience to manipulate them. By simplifying the editing process, Project Stardust aims to transform Adobe's product line and make it more user-friendly for those new to image manipulation.

2/6

Take a look at the teaser

3/6

Object-aware editing engine simplifies image alterations

The "object-aware editing engine" in Project Stardust can recognize objects in photos, like a suitcase and its shadow, and select them as if they were isolated using Photoshop's Lasso tool. Users can then move, delete, or modify these objects as if they were on separate layers. The software seamlessly fills in the missing space behind the manipulated object to match its surroundings, streamlining the editing process by removing the need for manual object separation onto new layers.

4/6

Contextual Task Bar and generative AI capabilities

Project Stardust also features a tool similar to Photoshop's "Contextual Task Bar," which predicts your next design steps and enables quick edits. For instance, selecting a blurred crowd in an image's background will prompt a "remove distractors" button on the taskbar. Clicking this button will automatically delete the crowd. The editing engine even includes generative AI capabilities, allowing users to type text into a floating taskbar prompt and fill selected spaces with AI-generated elements like flowers or clothing items.

5/6

Comparison with Google's Magic Editor and Firefly-powered Photoshop tools

While Project Stardust shares some similarities with Google's Magic Editor, announced for its new Pixel phones, it is expected to be more powerful. Adobe's new editing engine also includes some of the same generative AI features as Firefly-powered Photoshop tools. However, Project Stardust focuses on making object manipulation easier and streamlining the editing process, setting it apart from Adobe's other AI-driven image editing tools.

6/6

Potential impact on the future of photo editing

As tech giants like Adobe and Google continue to develop and incorporate advanced AI-driven image manipulation tools into their products, photo editing may become increasingly accessible to everyday users. With tools like Project Stardust, even those with limited experience can effortlessly alter images, potentially changing the way we interact with and manipulate photographs in our daily lives.