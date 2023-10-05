Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active arrives with 50+ fitness modes

It delivers up to 14 days of battery life

Xiaomi has launched its newest wearable, the Smart Band 8 Active, boasting a 1.47-inch TFT display with a 172x320 pixels resolution and 450-nits of peak brightness. The rectangular dial, shielded by tempered glass and an anti-fingerprint coating, offers over 100 watch face options. With over 50 fitness modes, the Smart Band 8 Active also includes a 24/7 SpO2 tracker, stress management, sleep monitoring, and menstrual health tracking for female users.

Battery life and water resistance

Powered by a 210mAh battery, the Smart Band 8 Active delivers up to 14 days of battery life with regular use and can be completely charged within 120 minutes. The smartwatch also promises 5ATM water resistance, allowing it to endure water pressure equivalent to a depth of 50 meters. Without the strap, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active tips the scales at a mere 14.9g.

Compatibility and connectivity

To connect to the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active, users need Android smartphones running Android 8.0 and higher or iPhones fueled by iOS 12.0 and above, along with the Mi Fitness app. The smartwatch also features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity support for seamless pairing with compatible devices.

Availability and pricing details

Now available for global orders, including India, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active is priced at Rs. 2,574. Xiaomi has teamed up with AliExpress to ensure delivery to our country, while the smartwatch is also accessible in the UK, Germany, and other international markets. Customers can choose from five band color options: Black, Blue, Ivory, Olive, and Pink.