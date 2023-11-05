How Musk's AI tool xAI's Grok differs from OpenAI's ChatGPT

1/8

Technology 3 min read

How Musk's AI tool xAI's Grok differs from OpenAI's ChatGPT

By Akash Pandey 02:40 pm Nov 05, 202302:40 pm

Grok is expected to improve with each passing week: xAI

Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI, has officially announced its first AI model, "Grok," which stands out from other AI generative tools by offering real-time information access via X. Musk emphasized this advantage was a huge differentiator, revealing Grok also has a sarcastic side, incorporating humor into responses. While Grok strives to offer a distinctive experience through humor, staying practical for diverse uses, it must strike a balance between satire and seriousness for business utility. Here's how it differs from ChatGPT.

2/8

Grok offers humorous responses, real-time advantage

Grok's real-time information access gives it an edge over popular AI tools like ChatGPT. Although later ChatGPT versions can search the internet for information, they lack Grok's real-time access. This difference makes Grok better at providing current and accurate information. Additionally, Musk stated that Grok's humorous responses set it apart from other large language models (LLMs), which require specific prompts to deliver witty responses. Per xAI, Grok will also answer "spicy questions" that are rejected by most other AI systems.

3/8

Grok is powered by Grok-1 LLM

Developed over four months with multiple iterations, Grok's engine—Grok-1—represents xAI's latest LLM breakthrough. A prototype LLM (Grok-0) was initially trained with 33 billion parameters, and over the last two months, substantial enhancements in reasoning and coding capabilities led to Grok-1. Grok-1 has excelled in benchmarks like GSM8k, MMLU, HumanEval, and MATH, surpassing other LLM models in its compute class, such as ChatGPT-3.5 and Inflection-1, only trailing behind models with more extensive training data and computational resources like GPT-4.

4/8

It passed math exam with 59%

Grok-1, Anthropic's Claude-2, and OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 underwent manual evaluation in the 2023 Hungarian national high school mathematics finals exam, published in late May, following xAI's dataset collection. Grok-1 secured a C grade (59%), matching Claude-2's performance (55%), while GPT-4 outperformed both with a B grade (68%).

5/8

Grok to be available to X Premium+ subscribers

Currently in early beta, Grok's availability is restricted to a select group of individuals. It will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers soon. At $16/month, the Premium+ tier offers an ad-free experience and access to all the creator tools available for the Premium plan. Users can apparently request Grok access. Recently, an X user requested access, saying, "How refreshing. Please grant me access to this, Elon." And Musk replied, "Ask, and you shall receive."

6/8

To use it, one must sign up for X Premium+

7/8

Verified users can enroll in early access program

Those who want to participate in the Grok early access program can sign in with their X credentials at https://grok.x.ai and join the waitlist. However, only a limited number of verified users in the United States (US) region can access it, according to the company.

8/8

xAI collaborated with Oracle to train AI model

Interestingly, xAI partnered with Oracle to train its AI model on Oracle's cloud, demonstrating the company's dedication to collaborating with industry leaders to advance artificial intelligence. Moreover, xAI's team members boast expertise from Google's DeepMind, Microsoft, and other top AI research organizations. While xAI and X operate independently, they maintain close collaboration. The former has also worked with Musk's Tesla and other companies on various projects.