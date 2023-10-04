AI to surpass human intelligence within 10 years: SoftBank CEO

By Rishabh Raj 01:29 pm Oct 04, 2023

Son has a history of making bold predictions about new technologies

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has predicted that artificial general intelligence (AGI), which can beat human intelligence in almost all areas, will be achieved within 10 years. Speaking at the SoftBank World corporate conference, Son said that AGI would be 10 times smarter than the combined intelligence of all humans. "It is wrong to say that AI cannot be smarter than humans as it is created by humans," he said. "AI is now self-learning, self-training, and self-inferencing, just like human beings."

Artificial super intelligence to come within 20 years

During the conference, Son also presented the concept of artificial super intelligence (ASI). He said ASI will be achieved in the next 20 years and will be 10,000 times smarter than humans. While Son has a history of making bold predictions about new technologies, with some coming true and others not, this is the first time he has provided a timeline for AGI and ASI development.

Japanese companies must "wake up" to AI

Son encouraged Japanese companies to embrace AI and adapt to its advancements, warning that they have fallen behind in the internet age. He emphasized the importance of chip designer Arm in driving the "AI revolution." Arm CEO Rene Haas, who joined the conference via video, praised the energy efficiency of Arm's designs and their growing demand for powering AI applications.

Skepticism and support for Son's predictions

Although Son believes he is the only person who thinks AGI will arrive within a decade, Arm CEO Rene Haas expressed his belief that it would happen during his lifetime. SoftBank's CEO predictions have been met with both skepticism and support from various experts and industry leaders. As AI continues to advance rapidly, only time will tell if Son's vision for AGI and ASI will become a reality.

AI, AGI, and ASI: How do they differ

AI tools can perform tasks typically requiring human-like intelligence. They can learn from data and follow programmed instructions. AGI, in contrast, is a theoretical form of AI envisioned to match human intelligence. AGI would possess the capacity to learn and understand tasks similar to humans, applying its intelligence to tackle a wide range of problems. Beyond AGI lies the concept of ASI, an even more speculative form of AI. ASI would excel across all domains, including creativity, problem-solving, and decision-making.