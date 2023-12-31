LG's CineBeam Qube projects a 120-inch display in 4K resolution

The latest LG projector supports HDR10

LG has given an early look at its newest laser projector, the CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB). This portable and stylish device can project up to 120-inch display in 4K resolution with a 1.2 throw ratio, quickly transforming an indoor space into a movie theater. When not in use for content consumption, it doubles as a chic interior embellishment, adding a modern and sophisticated touch to the room with its eye-catching design. LG will officially launch the projector at CES 2024.

It offers 154% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut

The CineBeam Qube boasts a compact, sleek, and minimalist design. Plus, its convenient 360-degree rotatable handle delivers better portability. Despite being one of the smallest projectors available, it's a powerful performer, capable of projecting 4K (2160x3840 pixels) resolution. The device packs an RGB laser light source and LG's image refining tech, to deliver sharp pictures boasting a 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154% DCI-P3 color gamut. However, its brightness is only 500 ANSI lumens, significantly lower than larger projectors.

The projector comes with an Auto Screen Adjustment feature

The CineBeam Qube ensures that movies and other content are presented exactly as intended by their creators, showcasing vibrant colors and deep blacks to enhance the richness and depth of every scene. Moreover, LG's high-end 4K projector includes Auto Screen Adjustment, featuring an auto-focus function that optimizes image placement and size automatically, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience on every occasion.

It runs LG's proprietary OS

The CineBeam Qube relies on LG's webOS (v6.0), which, while satisfactory as an operating system, doesn't provide the same range of options as Google TV or Apple's tvOS. However, it does offer access to streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. When idle, it can be used to enhance the ambiance of a user's space. Simply enable the image-mapping function to enjoy captivating digital images. The projector packs HDMI eARC, USB-C ports, and a 3W built-in mono speaker.