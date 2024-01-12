Auracast is the next big thing in Bluetooth technology



By Dwaipayan Roy 01:25 pm Jan 12, 202401:25 pm

It has a range of up to 100 meters

Auracast, the Bluetooth broadcasting feature, is making waves in the tech world by allowing users to stay connected without removing their headphones. This innovative technology, which has been around for a few years, is becoming more popular as more manufacturers integrate it into their devices. With a range of up to 100 meters, Auracast far surpasses the standard 10-meter range of regular Bluetooth.

Compatible devices and applications

Popular devices like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and JBL's Auracast-compatible speaker have already embraced this technology. It enables users to share music, say with friends at a park, without bothering others nearby. At CES 2024, a demonstration showcased Auracast's potential in various settings, such as airport bars, gates, and conferences. Users can effortlessly switch between audio sources by tapping on their preferred option within the Auracast app.

How does Auracast work?

An Auracast transmitter can send a single audio signal that any number of in-range Auracast receivers can join. To note, a one-to-one relationship between the transmitter and each receiver does not exist. The transmitter is unaware of the number of devices that have tuned in to the broadcast. The UI used to connect to such broadcasts is akin to the one for connecting to Wi-Fi networks in public spaces.

Seamless integration and future developments

Auracast's smooth integration feels as natural as using any smartphone app. In the future, this technology will be able to pause for notifications, similar to how music stops during a phone call or when a maps app gives directions. However, concerns have been raised about the potential misuse of Auracast to disrupt large gatherings. Despite these concerns, Auracast remains an optional feature that users can choose to use or ignore.

Upcoming Auracast-enabled products

This year will see the introduction of Auracast-enabled streaming devices and dongles, as well as plug-ins for commercial broadcasting systems. The goal of this technology is to minimize disturbances and offer a more personalized listening experience for users in various environments. As more manufacturers adopt Auracast, its potential applications and impact on daily life are expected to expand, giving users greater control over their audio experiences.